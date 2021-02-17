General 17.2.2021 05:43 pm

VIDEO: Metro cops helps woman give birth on roadside in Durban

Thabiso Goba

The baby was born and the mother stabilised before the ambulance arrived.

Metro police officers helped deliver a healthy baby boy on the streets of Durban.

On Tuesday afternoon, the metro police officers were alerted by the public about a heavily pregnant woman in distress.

Traffic warden, Ashley Diedericks, said it was clear the woman was about to go into labour.

“The first thing we did was call in an ambulance because we didn’t have any medical equipment,” said Diedericks.

Diedericks said he then asked his colleagues to run and get gloves and a maternity kit from a nearby clinic.

Diedericks, who used to work for the city’s fire department, said he had experience in delivering a baby.

Through teamwork, Diedericks said the baby was born and the mother stabilised before the ambulance arrived.

Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, Metropolice spokesperson, praised the officers involved and said they will be receiving a letter of commendation.

This article first appeared on Berea Mail and was republished with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ breaks streaming records 3.2.2021
WATCH: Dads react to childbirth in hilarious ways 25.8.2020
Drive-by shootings, stabbings, murders spike in Wentworth 19.8.2020

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SA to monitor vaccinated healthcare workers for possible side effects, says Mkhize

Columns Early adventures in journalism: My penis-enlargement journey

Covid-19 Here are the 18 sites where SA’s first vaccinations will take place

Environment Smell of ‘rotten eggs’ over Gauteng will go away soon – air quality officer

Business News Will we continue to work from home? Probably not, says expert

today in print

Read Today's edition