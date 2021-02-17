‘I was cleared of any wrongdoing’ – Senzo Mchunu on sexual harassment allegations

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu says he will be pursuing “avenues in pursuit of redress” following allegations he made sexual advances towards a former ANC employee in 2019.

Mchunu said in a statement to The Citizen that a grievance containing the allegations levelled against him was formally communicated to him by the Luthuli House Administration in August 2019 and he was afforded an opportunity to make his own representations.

“An investigation was thereafter conducted by an independent, competent individual, specifically appointed to attend to the matter and a report detailing the versions of both the complainant and I, as well as the findings from the investigation, cleared me of any wrongdoing,” said Mchunu.

The findings, which were accepted and signed off by him and the complainant, have never been challenged, he said.

“For the record, let me state unequivocally, that I vehemently denied all allegations in my submissions and still do – hence the findings which were made, as reflected in the report.

“I uphold the principles of ethical conduct and integrity at a very high standard – not only for others but for myself as well, and will be pursuing a number of avenues in pursuit of redress.”

EFF calls for removal

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for Mchunu’s removal from office, questioning why there has not been any “evident action” taken against him.

“These allegations arose as a result of a sequence of unbecoming inappropriate, unethical and violent sexual advances made by the Minister towards a junior employee of the ruling party at their headquarters,” the party said in a statement.

“It must be noted that the Minister and the ruling party are aware of the contents of this case and confirm that the matter was closed. However, there has been no evident action which was taken on this matter against the Minister.

“We therefore call for the immediate removal of the Minister from government as he does not have the moral responsibility, political obligation and societal value to hold a public office.

“The minister has further demonstrated a great disregard of the dominant scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country and serves to justify that both the ruling party and government are incapable of leading a society that is founded on gender justice, peace and harmony amongst its people.”

