EFF calls Mchunu’s removal after sexual harassment allegations surface

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for the removal of the Minister of Public Service and Administration, Senzo Mchunu after reports of sexual harassment allegations emerged earlier on Monday.

According to Daily News, Mchunu allegedly made sexual advances on an employee who worked at the African National Congress’ (ANC) headquarters in Johannesburg in 2018.

It is further alleged that the employee was fired by Mchunu in 2019.

Meanwhile, the EFF has questioned why there has been “no evident action” against Mchunu since the ANC was aware of the allegations.

“These allegations arose as a result of a sequence of unbecoming inappropriate, unethical and violent sexual advances made by the Minister towards a junior employee of the ruling party at their headquarters.

“It must be noted that the Minister and the ruling party are aware of the contents of this case and confirm that the matter was closed.

“However, there has been no evident action which was taken on this matter against the Minister.

“It is a shame that the women’s league continues to subject young women who serve in the administration of their party to dangerous and violent political heads who abuse power and damage the confidence and psychology of their juniors,” the party said in a statement.

The red berets further called for Mchunu’s removal from office.

“We therefore call for the immediate removal of the Minister from government as he does not have the moral responsibility, political obligation and societal value to hold a public office.

“The minister has further demonstrated a great disregard of the dominant scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country and serves to justify that both the ruling party and government are incapable of leading a society that is founded on gender justice, peace and harmony amongst its people.

“We are confident that the ruling party will once again remain silent on this matter as it continues to harbour criminals in their political offices and government.

“This must allow the voters and supporters of our democracy to see their government for what it is a government who sexually abuses their own without fear of any legal action or political consequences.”

