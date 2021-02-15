General 15.2.2021 03:44 pm

Amnesty period, Covid-19 delays firearm licence application process

News24 Wire
Amnesty period, Covid-19 delays firearm licence application process

Image for illustration. Picture: iStock

The delays mean the turnaround time for a firearm licence application is more than the normal 90 working days, and police have now extended the period to 120 days.

Waiting for a firearm licence application? You’ll now have to wait up to 120 working days because the pandemic and firearm amnesty period have caused severe delays in the application process.

The delay will now see applications completed in 120 working days, instead of the usual 90 days.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Central Firearm Registry has been affected by staff shortages due to the pandemic, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

“The surging Covid-19 pandemic… has resulted in unexpected consequences on the service delivery front,” Naidoo said.

ALSO READ: Police department requests extension on firearm amnesty period from parliament

“SAPS members are operating at reduced capacity in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. In the event a positive case is detected, buildings are also evacuated for purposes of decontamination, adding to the delays.”

The firearm amnesty period, which was declared from 1 December 2019 to 31 May 2020 and later extended to 31 January 2021, has also compounded the delays in the licence renewal process, Naidoo said.

“Applications for licences in respect of surrendered firearms during the amnesty period compounded the situation after the total number of firearm licence applications increased by more than 80% for the duration of amnesty,” he said.

“Applications for licences in respect of surrendered firearms requires an entirely different process to that of a normal renewal of licences which inevitably prolongs the turn-around time for their finalisation.”

READMORE: Expired gun licences in breach of law – Supreme Court rules

The delays mean the turnaround time for a firearm licence application is more than the normal 90 working days, and police have now extended the period to 120 days, Naidoo said.

“Firearm licence applicants are therefore requested to please exercise patience and allow SAPS to do due diligence in administering these applications.

“An assurance is given that everything possible is being done to process these applications within the new 120 working days turnaround time,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Arrested KZN forex company director facing 194 counts of fraud 12.2.2021
‘The year ahead must be a time for change’ – Read full Sona speech 11.2.2021
EFF calls for withdrawal of police in Parliament precinct ahead of Sona 2021 11.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Zimbabwe beats SA to the vaccine jab

Columns Jacob Zuma and the men in robes: When a good lawyer is worth his weight in gold

South Africa EXCLUSIVE: Families kicked out of Shepherd Bushiri complex, left on the street

Health Explained: This is how South Africa regulates medicines and vaccines

Africa Ebola rears its head in Guinea again, 7 cases confirmed


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition