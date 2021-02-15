Lifeguards rescue surfer who almost drowned in Cape Town

A 24-year-old woman from Bloubergstrand in Cape Town almost drowned while surfing about 200m off-shore of Table View Beach on Saturday evening.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the woman was being swept out of sea when lifeguards spotted her at around 19:00.

Among those who responded to the scene were off-duty Big Bay Surf Lifesaving lifeguards, community medics, Western Cape Emergency Services, Netcare 911 ambulance services as well as fire and rescue services.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said a group of off-duty lifeguards from Big Bay Surf Lifesaving Club responded to the scene within minutes of being notified of the incident.

Lambinon added the lifeguards, Kyle Reynolds and Dylan Lloyd, launched into the surf and were also joined by City of Cape Town law enforcement officer Keelen Rix.

Another lifeguard, Damian Kennedy, also grabbed an NSRI pink rescue buoy and launched into the surf.

The rescuers had three rescue torpedo buoys on them as they rushed out to sea to help the woman who struggled to stay afloat.

Lambinon said Reynolds was the first to reach the woman, but about 20m from her, she slipped under the water and by the time the lifeguard reached her, she could barely stay afloat.

“Kyle, Keenan and Dylan supported the female to stay afloat and started swimming towards the shore. At that stage, the remaining lifeguards joined them and the rescue torpedo buoys were used to aid the female to stay afloat.

“The lifeguards brought the female safely to the beach where medical treatment was initiated for non-fatal drowning symptoms, exhaustion and hypothermia,” he added.

The woman was transported to hospital by a Netcare 911 ambulance after being treated on-scene.

The NSRI commended the swift reaction of the lifeguards and law enforcement officer whose efforts resulted to saving her.

News24

