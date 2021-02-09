 
 
Oscar Pistorius is a ‘model inmate’ in prison as parole rumours swirl

Inmates have to serve two-thirds of a sentence before they can apply for parole according to a criminologist.

Marizka Coetzer
09 Feb 2021
07:01:14 AM
Oscar Pistorius is a ‘model inmate’ in prison as parole rumours swirl

Oscar Pistorius was originally convicted of culpable homicide in 2014, but his conviction was upgraded to murder on appeal.

Reeva Steenkamp’s killer Oscar Pistorius is a tractor-driving “role model” who has turned over a new leaf and may be eligible for early parole. Criminologist Dr Pixie du Toit, who testified during Pistorius’ trial , said he would be released on parole even sooner than the rumoured date. Du Toit said criteria such as behaviour and rehabilitation were considered before an inmate parole application was considered. “He is a model A inmate at Atteridgeville where he drivers the tractor on the farm section of the prison. He also started his own Bible study group.” READ MORE: Is Oscar’s Pistorius’s time...

