 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

5G not linked to Covid as waves do not penetrate the skin – study

General 1 hour ago

‘There’s no correlation between the 5G roll-out and the Sars-CoV-2 distribution.’

Asanda Matlhare
09 Feb 2021
06:31:20 AM
PREMIUM!
5G not linked to Covid as waves do not penetrate the skin – study

Residents have expressed fear for the potential dangers associated with radiation from 5G mobile masts.

Over the years, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has undertaken studies on 5G technologies and on Monday it shared its research on different radio frequencies and human tissue, as well as epidemiological evidence of the effects of current mobile phone networks. Senior researcher Dr Essa Suleman spoke of the alleged health effects, including the spread and mutation of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, Covid-19 vaccines and if there was a link between these and 5G mobile technologies. “The WHO [World Health Organisation] dashboard, which tracks Covid-19 infections globally, shows many parts of the world where there are no 5G...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Calls for alternatives as Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine rollout paused 8.2.2021
People are facing societal reintegration and they’re terrified 8.2.2021
Panda’s Covid-19 claims ‘less than scientific’, unhelpful 7.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WHO says don’t dismiss AstraZeneca jabs after SA’s delays rollout

Weather More rain in parts of Gauteng as Vaal dam sits above 98%

Business News Eskom ‘not the bad guy’ in raising solar power customers’ tariffs

Weather Flood warning issued for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding as generation capacity recovers


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.