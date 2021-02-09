5G not linked to Covid as waves do not penetrate the skin – study

PREMIUM!
5G not linked to Covid as waves do not penetrate the skin – studyGeneral 1 hour ago
‘There’s no correlation between the 5G roll-out and the Sars-CoV-2 distribution.’
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 WHO says don’t dismiss AstraZeneca jabs after SA’s delays rollout
Weather More rain in parts of Gauteng as Vaal dam sits above 98%
Business News Eskom ‘not the bad guy’ in raising solar power customers’ tariffs
Weather Flood warning issued for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue
Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding as generation capacity recovers