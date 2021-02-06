 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Homeless crew work hard to prevent Centurion river flooding

General 3 hours ago

Residents of Centurion have a group of homeless men, working alongside a local NGO to clean waste from a river, to thank for the decreased flooding in the area despite the recent heavy rains

Rorisang Kgosana
06 Feb 2021
02:00:21 PM
PREMIUM!
Homeless crew work hard to prevent Centurion river flooding

Johannes Dube looks out at an island of trash known as "Polly Island" in the hennops river. The Island of trash forces the water to flow around it causing flooding in the area during heavy rains, 3 February 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Despite two weeks of near constant rainfall in Gauteng, the notorious flooding spots in Centurion, Pretoria, have had no major incidents reported and it appears that residents have a group of homeless people in the area to thank for this. The Hennops River which starts in Kempton Park, usually see its 100km stretch heavily swamped with large quantities of plastic, polystyrene, sewage and heaps of foam. Organisations, individuals, and the City of Tshwane have had to regularly clean out the river, which used to see large quantities of waste being cleared on a weekly basis. The decaying waste turns into...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
GALLERY: Volunteers clean up Hennops River 5.2.2021
Drive to revive river 27.1.2021
Shack dwellers race against time to rebuild as Eloise brings more rain to Gauteng (video) 25.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance

Business News Eskom spent R840 million on flats that can’t be occupied, Scopa hears

Weather Heavy rains not stopping any time soon

Politics No media allowed for Malema and Zuma’s tea date: What will be discussed?

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.