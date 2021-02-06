Homeless crew work hard to prevent Centurion river flooding

PREMIUM!
Homeless crew work hard to prevent Centurion river floodingGeneral 3 hours ago
Residents of Centurion have a group of homeless men, working alongside a local NGO to clean waste from a river, to thank for the decreased flooding in the area despite the recent heavy rains
EDITOR'S CHOICE
