Historic Springs rugby stadium remains in a dilapidated state

General 29 mins ago

Survey done on whether to renovate famous landmark or demolish it.

Brian Sokutu
05 Feb 2021
07:31:38 AM
PREMIUM!
The delapidated state of the PAM Brink stadium in Springs, 3 February 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Long grass, weeds and trees continue to sprout untrimmed. Stripped off by vandals are the fencing, gates, doors, roof and toilets, leaving what was once the historic rugby venue, Pam Brink Stadium in Springs, lying bare. The sporting landmark, known for hosting international rugby matches, has for years been left in a dilapidated state, with the City of Ekurhuleni launching a community survey four years ago to determine what to do with it. While the City of Ekurhuleni was not available on Thursday to comment on future plans for the stadium lying in ruins, it has been estimated that its...

