Historic Springs rugby stadium remains in a dilapidated state

Long grass, weeds and trees continue to sprout untrimmed. Stripped off by vandals are the fencing, gates, doors, roof and toilets, leaving what was once the historic rugby venue, Pam Brink Stadium in Springs, lying bare. The sporting landmark, known for hosting international rugby matches, has for years been left in a dilapidated state, with the City of Ekurhuleni launching a community survey four years ago to determine what to do with it. While the City of Ekurhuleni was not available on Thursday to comment on future plans for the stadium lying in ruins, it has been estimated that its...

Metro spokesman Themba Gadebe told The Citizen’s sister newspaper the Springs Advertiser in 2017 about the survey and the possibility of renovating or upgrading the stadium.

But the metro has so far failed to upgrade Pam Brink Stadium.

Gadebe said four years ago: “A consultant was appointed to conduct a study on the future use or development of the facility.

“The study has been concluded and a deliberation still needs to be done regarding the outcome of the study and a decision taken thereafter.

“A revisit on the report was done by the consultant, as per the city’s request, in order to ensure it is in line with the deliverables, scope of work. That still needs to be discussed internally for a decision to be taken.

“The results of the survey have also provided a long-term decision about the land on which the stadium is sitting, in case it has to be demolished.

“That decision will be taken internally and will be shared with the community in due course. The report gives a number of options that are still to be internally discussed, such as demolishing, upgrading and mostly the high-level costs comparison.

“Based on the different scenarios presented in the report, there will be another suitable use of that land should the city arrive at a decision to demolish the stadium.

“The report has to be shared and deliberated by the departments of sport, arts, culture and recreation and real estate, in order to get a full understanding of the implications of what the report proposes before it, can be shared with other stakeholders.”

With the blue paint on the corrugated iron roof of the pavilion and on walls having peeled off, Pam Brink Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1949 during a rugby game between the Eastern Transvaal and the All Blacks, has lost its prestige.

Other rugby games played at the famous stadium have included:

Eastern Transvaal against the British and Irish Lions in 1962

French rugby tour of South Africa against the Springboks in 1964

Test match between Argentina and the Springboks in 2002

