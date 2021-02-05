Historic Springs rugby stadium remains in a dilapidated state

PREMIUM!
Historic Springs rugby stadium remains in a dilapidated stateGeneral 29 mins ago
Survey done on whether to renovate famous landmark or demolish it.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance
Business News Eskom spent R840 million on flats that can’t be occupied, Scopa hears
Weather Heavy rains not stopping any time soon
Politics No media allowed for Malema and Zuma’s tea date: What will be discussed?
Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma