WATCH: Santaco welcomes new system for taxis in West Rand

AGC Retail Technologies in partnership with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) launched a disinfectant system for taxis in the West Rand region in Aureus on Friday, 29 January.

According to Sarel Smit, Managing Director of AGC Retail Technologies, the system, which will be installed in taxis within the West Rand region, is an automated mist-spraying device that sanitises and disinfects the vehicle when passengers enter and exit it, and during transportation.

He added that both organisations are in talks to get all the taxis within the West Rand fitted with the disinfectant system.

“This is unique system which is equipped with a mounted motion sensor thermometer. Should the passenger have an above average temperature or fever, the system will immediately signal an alarm to notify the driver,” Smit said.

Smit explained how the system works automatically.

“Every time the door opens for a passenger either to enter or exit, the unit is set in motion and within two to four seconds the required volume of sanitising mist is released through strategically placed nozzles throughout into the cabin.

“The unit is further equipped with a timer and will continue misting the cabin every 30km/ 30 minutes while in motion, and passengers in transit,” Smit said.

Mahlomola Ratsoeu, chairperson of Santaco in the West Rand region said this partnership will help bring the spread of Covid-19 under control among commuters, and make it safe for those who rely on public transportation.

“These are small steps we are taking to further assist in eliminating the spread of Covid-19 in the industry. We were also prompted by the fact that our industry is considered to be one of the super-spreader culprits.

“We would love to see a big change because we cannot keep losing our loved ones to the virus.”

