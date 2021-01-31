General 31.1.2021 08:48 am

Police probe fatal shooting of six people in Khayelitsha

Siyanda Ndlovu
The incident took place in a shack at the PJS informal settlement on Saturday evening.

Police have in the Western Cape have launched a manhunt for three suspects in Capetown following a deadly shooting that claimed six lives in Khayelitsha.

This was confirmed by police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa on Sunday.

“The assailants shot and killed five men, two others victims were seriously wounded but one other unfortunately died in hospital,” said Potelwa

“Reports indicate that the victims between the ages of 29 and 36 were inside a friend’s home at the PJS informal settlement when at approximately 19:30 three armed suspects entered the shack and started shooting,” reads a police statement.

It said that Police have intensified the search for the suspects as the 72-hour activation plan for the mobilisation of resources was activated.

