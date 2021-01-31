Police probe fatal shooting of six people in Khayelitsha

Police have in the Western Cape have launched a manhunt for three suspects in Capetown following a deadly shooting that claimed six lives in Khayelitsha.

This was confirmed by police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa on Sunday.

“The assailants shot and killed five men, two others victims were seriously wounded but one other unfortunately died in hospital,” said Potelwa

The incident took place in a shack at the PJS informal settlement on Saturday evening.

ALSO READ: Three teens killed, one wounded in Cape Town drive-by shooting

“Reports indicate that the victims between the ages of 29 and 36 were inside a friend’s home at the PJS informal settlement when at approximately 19:30 three armed suspects entered the shack and started shooting,” reads a police statement.

It said that Police have intensified the search for the suspects as the 72-hour activation plan for the mobilisation of resources was activated.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.