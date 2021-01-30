General 30.1.2021 11:33 am

SABC welcomes ruling ordering Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back over R850k

Siyanda Ndlovu
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Special Investigative Unit found that Motsoeneng among other things used the broadcaster’s purse to fund his legal battles.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has applauded a judgment by the High Court in Johannesburg ordering former SABC Chief Operations Officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng, to repay over R850 000 in legal fees.

The public said that it footed the bill while Motsoeneng was still employed as its COO.

Following a Special Investing Unit (SIU) investigation, it was found that several irregularities took place, including the unlawful use of the broadcaster’s purse to fund Motsoeneng’s legal battles.

The SIU together with the SABC approached the High Court to recover the money.

“The SABC welcomes the judgment by the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Local Division, in relation to Mr Hlaudi Motsoeneng,” said the SABC Spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo.

ALSO READ: SIU finds enough evidence for 45 matters against Motsoeneng

“The organisation appreciates the work which has been done by the SIU, in assisting the public broadcaster to recoup monies which were unlawfully gained,” Seapolelo.

Infamous Motsoeneng is blamed for the financial woes at the SABC after introducing the 90% on-air local music content which according to former SABC board member Krish Naidoo led to the loss of R300 million in advertising revenue.

Seapolelo said the broadcaster welcomes all efforts to ensure that the wrongdoings of the past are rectified.

