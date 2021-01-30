Eish! 30.1.2021 09:19 am

WATCH: Aerial insanity in a chopper

Siyanda Ndlovu
WATCH: Aerial insanity in a chopper

In the video, the chopper is seen flying erratically and goes as far as touching the water surface of a small dam. Picture: Screengrab.

While helicopters are capable of flying at low altitudes and sideways, as this one does, the kind of low flying showed in the video would result in instability of the aircraft and a very high likelihood of the helicopter crashing.

A video of a chopper performing reckless manoeuvres at exceptionally low heights with a group of people looking on is doing the rounds on social media and provides for hair-raising viewing.

It is not confirmed where or when the incident took place, but onlookers can be seen commenting in Afrikaans on the dangerous flying.

In the video, the chopper is seen flying erratically and goes as far as touching the water surface of a small dam.

While helicopters are capable of flying at low altitudes and sideways, as this one does, the kind of low flying showed in the video would result in instability of the aircraft and a very high likelihood of the helicopter crashing.

ALSO READ: Five die as Netcare helicopter crashes in KZN

Helicopters can also fly sideways, as this one does, but this is a high-risk manoeuvre.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority  (CAA) is yet to comment on the video or the pilot’s behaviour and the danger posed to the onlookers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
How to stay safe if you need to travel by plane 24.6.2020
Flights still grounded as SA Express, ACSA fail to reach agreement 29.8.2019
WATCH: Prophet Bushiri uses his powers to send congregants flying 24.10.2018


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News This is what it is like to own a liquor store during the alcohol ban

Business News Staying optimistic during a booze ban: The story of a brewery owner

State Capture Zuma’s millions, anonymous spies identified – the week that was at the Zondo inquiry

Courts Zuma’s golden silence broken

Music and streaming Tributes pour in for legendary jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition