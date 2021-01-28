 
 
‘Cure corruption in SA, by tackling it within the ANC first’

A business ethicist believes corruption in South Africa is rife, because societal values make it seem like theft is “okay”.

Asanda Matlhare
28 Jan 2021
05:18:59 PM
Corruption Watch director David Lewis speaks to the media at the launch of the water report titled 'Money down the Drain: corruption in South Africa’s water sector', 12 March 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The appalling 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) results released by Transparency International on Thursday emphasises the extent to which corruption has affected the ability of countries to monitor their healthcare responses to Covid-19. David Lewis, Executive Director of Corruption Watch said corruption needs to be fought in the ANC first, if the public is to be convinced that corruption can successfully be fought. He added that if the government did not monitor the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in coming weeks, this would negatively affect the CPI for the following year. “If the government messes up the distributions of the vaccines...

