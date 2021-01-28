 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Call to deal decisively with corruption in SA

General 3 hours ago

It emerged in a report this week that more than R430 million was spent on decontaminating schools in Gauteng between June and August last year.

Asanda Matlhare
28 Jan 2021
04:50:54 AM
PREMIUM!
Call to deal decisively with corruption in SA

A leaked report has revealed massive corruption in the DR JS Moroka local municipality. Picture: iStock

Last year demonstrated the impact of corruption on the ability of the healthcare systems to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and the vulnerabilities for increased corruption in relation to emergency procurement requirements. Liezl Groenewald, a business ethicist at Ethics Institute, said corruption would have no place in the country if it was dealt with across the board. “As long as the perception exists that certain people are untouchable, or that one can easily get away with it, corruption will continue. It is imperative that words are translated into action.” It emerged in a report this week that more than R430...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Lesufi wants probe of R430 million spent on unnecessary schools sanitation 26.1.2021
Covid-19: Another Gauteng matric exam marker dies 25.1.2021
‘SA can’t afford another procurement fiasco’ – Corruption Watch seeks clarity on vaccines 22.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation

News Update Good Samaritans who found boy who survived Voëlklip crash open up 

Business News The heartbreaking reason behind an increase in take-home pay in 2020

Courts Wine industry head to court over booze ban after R8bn in losses

Courts ConCourt set to rule on Zondo commission vs Jacob Zuma


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.