Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Cyclone Eloise aftermath and Baroka holds Chiefs

As of Tuesday, 26 January 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,423,578 with 6,041 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

680 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 41,797.

Recoveries now stand at 1,254,674 representing a recovery rate of 88%.

Planespotter forums are abuzz after an unusual charter cargo plane from Mumbai landed at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday morning.

Speculation by enthusiasts, who track the movements of planes as a hobby in closed Whatsapp and Facebook groups, is that this arrival could be carrying the first batch of South Africa’s keenly-awaited vaccines, or material relating to the vaccines.

Tropical storm Eloise is currently moving through western parts of Botswana, but it is expected to link up with another weather system which could kickstart more heavy rains across the country.

This according to South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Ezekiel Sibeko, who was part of a briefing conducted by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed claims that he met with former president Jacob Zuma, in the chairperson’s chambers, before Zuma’s infamous walkout from the commission without the chair’s permission.

In a statement on Tuesday, the commission’s secretary Itumeleng Mosala said the commission noted certain media reports over the weekend on the matter.

Acting director-general of State Security Agency (SSA) Loyiso Jafta on Tuesday made damning claims about the ANC before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

Jafta said maladministration was at its peak when he joined the agency back in 2017. He said systems of proper management, particularly of the finances and expenditure, were not adhered to.

Pressure is mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to lift the adjusted alert level 3 restrictions that came into effect in late December last year.

The NCCC returned South Africa to level 3 lockdown amid the second surge in Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations during the festive season.

Eskom says the wet-coal strategy the power utility began to implement more than a year and a half ago seems to have paid off, looking at how the entity managed to weather the recent downpours resulting from the now downgraded tropical storm Eloise.

The power utility said on Monday that the tropical storm had not caused any major disruptions to its operations.

Almost one million vehicles in South Africa will have to be recalled for inspection as a “precautionary measure” because of faulty airbags that could harm or kill vehicle occupants.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) sent out an SMS to the public.

This was due to them being fitted with possibly faulty Takata airbag inflators between 2002 and 2015.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is shocked by the exorbitant amount spent on decontamination and sanitisation of schools in the province.

On Monday, it emerged that the department spent well over R430 million in three months on decontaminating schools due to Covid-19.

Trade union Solidarity says it will send an urgent letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Coronavirus Command Council about government’s plans to promote black empowerment in the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly told the ANC’s top six officials and the Progressive Business Forum last week, that the rollout of vaccines in the country would provide an opportunity for black empowerment.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Mpumalanga on Tuesday rejected Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane’s decision to sign a statement of guilt and pay a fine after she was captured on television not wearing a mask at the funeral of late Cabinet minister, Jackson Mthembu, in Emalahleni at the weekend.

The Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) has demanded an urgent inter-ministerial meeting to have their demands reviewed and taken directly to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Tuesday RASA began the second day of a sit-in at the union buildings in Pretoria over the alcohol ban.

Eastern Cape transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe has condemned torching of AB 350 buses in the Eastern Cape which has cost the company more than R16 million in four months.

The latest of the arson attacks happened on Friday in Engcobo.

The VBS Mutual Bank case is headed for the High Court.

The case came briefly before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning, when it was postponed due to additional suspects, that the state has its eye on, to be added and for transfer to the High Court.

Sixty-seven percent of South African adults say they would definitely or probably take the Covid-19 vaccine if it became available, according to a new study released on Monday from the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) Centre for Social Change.

It was one of those games where a share of the spoils was perhaps a fair result as both Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka deserved something out of their DStv Premiership match played at FNB Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw and each team took point home, which didn’t help either side on the standings as they remained where they were before the game.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took two wickets for just eight runs as he led a South African fightback against Pakistan in their first Test in Karachi Tuesday.

Pakistan were in trouble at 33 for four at the close of play, having bowled out the visitors for 220 — their second-lowest total in the country. Fourteen wickets fell on the brownish National Stadium pitch, which had been expected to take spin from day one.

Athletics South Africa president Aleck Skhosana has been placed in the firing line, with a petition doing the rounds on social media calling for his removal, but based on the lack of support it has received, his position seems safe for now.

With the sport still on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, members of the athletics community had widely voiced their frustration in recent months after multiple other codes had been relaunched at elite level.

