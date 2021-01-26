General 26.1.2021 05:00 am

Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mtsweni-Tsipane admits guilt and Zuma pocketed millions

The Citizen
Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane delivers the welcoming remarks during the Official Service for Minister Jackson Mthembu - Picture: Twitter / @dollar_mashesha

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Daily Covid-19 update: 4,551 new cases, 243 more deaths confirmed

As of Monday, 25 January 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,417,537 with 4,551 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

243 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 41,117.

Recoveries now stand at 1,241,421 representing a recovery rate of 87,6%.

Mtsweni-Tsipane apologises for not wearing mask, accepts fine

Mpumalanga premier, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane has apologised for not complying with the lockdown and state of disaster regulations after she was captured on national TV not wearing a mask in public during the funeral of the late minister Jackson Mthembu on Sunday.

Mtsweni-Tsipane signed an admission of guilt at the Vosman police station in Emalahleni on Monday and accepted a fine for failing to wear a mask, which can be up to R1,500 according to the Disaster Management Act.

Zuma pocketed spy money, spent millions on positive media spin, Zondo hears

Former president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein on 19 November 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo returned to his post on Monday, 25 January, to hear damning allegations of how Jacob Zuma illegally benefitted from the country’s spy agency’s secret fund, and also used it to influence media houses to polish his image.

SA still to receive vaccines by the end of January – Mkhize

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize conducted a site visit at Steve Biko Academic Hospital on 19 January 2021. Picture: Twitter/@DrZweliMkhize

South Africa is still on course to receive the first batch of Covid-10 vaccines by the end of January, Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize says.

This comes after Mkhize announced in the first week of January that South Africa will receive one million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India.

Over 100,000 South Africans have probably died of Covid-19, says research council

Gravediggers dig graves at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, 6 July 2020. A number of extra graves have been dug due to the growing amount of funerals taking place in the area. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Between 3 May 2020 and 16 January 2021, the number of excess deaths in South Africa was more than 106,000. This is the estimate of the latest weekly Medical Research Council (MRC) mortality report. These excess deaths are, either directly or indirectly, due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Gauteng residents warned to expect more rainfall this week as Eloise hits SA

Limpopo, parts of Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal will likely see an increase in rainfall from this weekend, due to Tropical storm Eloise. Picture for illustration: iStock.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Monday warned of more persistent rains for Gauteng this week, as Tropical storm Eloise continues to cause havoc in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

SAWS forecaster, Wayne Venter, on Monday told The Citizen that Gauteng residents could expect more cloudy and windy conditions with scattered showers throughout the day on Monday.

Mmusi Maimane’s One SA movement to ‘participate’ in municipal elections

One South Africa movement leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Neil McCartney

One South Africa (OSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has announced that the movement will be participating in the coming local government elections but with independent candidates.

Maimane stressed that the OSA was not a political party but a movement committed to making a change.

Competition Commission to probe astronomical increase of garlic and ginger prices

Ginger is pictured at a retail outlet, 21 January 2021. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The demand for garlic and ginger has shot up amid claims that they can help with Covid-19 symptoms.

The increase in demand has also seen an astronomical growth in the prices of the two food products, a rise in prices which the Competition Commission will now investigate.

KZN cops on high alert amid reports of planned truck protest action

The acting KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) MEC for Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison, Kwazi Mshengu has said law enforcement agencies in the province are on high alert amid reports of a looming truck protest.

Mshengu said that police have developed a comprehensive tactical enforcement plan targeting key hotspot areas.

Liquor body asks to meet Ramaphosa over ‘uncaring attitude’ toward booze retailers

Tarven owners outside Phosa’s Tavern at Tembisa in Johannesburg, 18 August 2020, on the first day of level 2. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately lift the ban on alcohol sales, over fears of a collapsing tavern sector and massive job loss if there’s no return to trading soon.

NLTC convenor Lucky Ntimane said that the continued ban on alcohol sales was pushing traders closer to poverty and over 250,000 workers were at risk of losing their jobs if the ban was not lifted.

Santam relents and agrees to pay out Covid-19 business interruption claims

Santam to process business interruption claims for all clients – Picture: Twitter / @SABreakingNews

Santam announced on morning Monday that it would now settle valid claims for all commercial policies with contingent business interruption (CBI) extensions, in addition to those covered by its hospitality and leisure division that it agreed to settle earlier in January, that had been specifically affected by court judgments.

Soapie fans angered by winding down of ‘7de Laan’ and ‘Muvhango’

Muvhango. Picture: Instagram / muvhangosa

Fans of SABC2 soapies 7de Laan and Muvhango will be sad to hear that their favourite soapies will be airing less frequently.

This comes after rumours that the shows may be cancelled altogether.

The channel has justified this by explaining that it will be looking to diversify its drama offering.

‘Brave’ Proteas to back three spinners in first Pakistan Test?

Keshav Maharaj (R) of South Africa speaks to media during the South Africa national cricket team training session at Dr. Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium on Septmber 30, 2019 in Visakhapatnam, India. (Photo by Isuru Sameera Peris/Gallo Images)

Coach Mark Boucher said on Monday that he is on a crusade to change the mindset of South African cricket which is why the Proteas could well field three frontline spinners – Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde – in the first Test against Pakistan on Tuesday.

With Pakistan understandably going the dry and slow route in terms of the Karachi pitch, South Africa playing two spinners might have surprised a few people.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.

