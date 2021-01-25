Daily news update: Tropical cyclone Eloise, Rupert and Mpumalanga Premier respond to uproar and Jackson Mthembu laid to rest

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane has caused an uproar for not wearing a mask at Jackson Mthembu’s funeral.

Mthembu died on Thursday from Covid-19 complications and was laid to rest in his hometown of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

Mtsweni-Tsipane, along with other ANC leaders, attended the funeral. However, she has been highly criticised for not wearing a mask.

Ramaphosa, who delivered the eulogy, said a great shadow is hanging heavy across Mpumlanaga and the rest of South Africa.

“For those who knew him, worked alongside him, those who counted on him, lead by him and those who loved him, it is unbearable that we will never see him again. I was shocked, heartbroken when I received the news of his passing from the Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize and the doctor who was treating him.”

According to Tages-Anzeiger, Rupert received the vaccination at a Frauenfeld city hospital owned by the Hirslanden Group, which is in turn owned by JSE-listed Mediclinic International.

Rupert’s own JSE-listed investment group Remgro has a significant stake in Mediclinic. The Swiss newspaper reported that Hirslanden secured a provincial contract to roll out the vaccination drive in Switzerland’s Thurgau region, of which Frauenfeld is the capital.

“The disruptive rain is as a result of the Tropical Cyclone Eloise, which has left some people dead

in Mozambique and caused damage to infrastructure and continue to bring disruptive and

damaging rain accompanied with damaging winds in various parts of the country.

“We call upon residents that may experience rain in the various regions of the City to be vigilant

and alert of possible flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying bridges that could make travelling

difficult, and cause damage to formal and informal settlements.”

American underdog Dustin Poirier shook up the world of mixed martial arts Sunday, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.

“I’m happy but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier after the referee stepped in after 2min 32sec of the second round to save McGregor from further damage after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches.

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes that Musa Nyatama’s goal should not have stood, claiming that it was an offside.

ALSO READ: Swallows could have beaten Sundowns if they weren’t tired – Truter

Nyatama scored an equaliser for the Birds in the dying seconds of the match to make sure that the spoils are shared at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.