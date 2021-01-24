General 24.1.2021 05:30 am

Daily news update: SA mourns Jonas Gwangwa, Malema vs Rawula and Covid-19 stats

EFF leader Julius Malema faces criminal charges over tweets 'to incite his members to violence'. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Covid-19 update: 498 more deaths bring SA’s total to 40,574

Source: Health department

As of Saturday, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1,404,839, with 12,271 cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also reported 498 more deaths: Eastern Cape 45, Free State 17, Gauteng 201,
Kwa-Zulu Natal 125, Limpopo 19, Mpumalanga 18, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 71.

This brings the total to 40,574 deaths.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers
who treated these patients,” said Mkhize.

Award-winning jazz musician Jonas Gwangwa dies

Musician Jonas Gwangwa pays tribute to his long time friend Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile during the South African Poet Laureate’s memorial service held at City Hall in Johannesburg, 11 January 2018. Kgositsile died at the age of 79 after a brief illness. Picture: Refilwe Modise

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the musician’s family following his death.

“Jonas Gwanga ascends to our great orchestra of musical ancestors whose creative genius and dedication to the freedom of all South Africans inspired millions in our country and mobilised the international community against the apartheid system,” said Ramaphosa.

Malema appeals R1m defamation case against Rawula

Rawula had called Malema and his deputy president Floyd Shivambu “the pair”, and alleged the EFF was like a “financial fishing net” for them, “an antithesis of everything they support”.

He alleged Malema had admitted in a party meeting to taking money from the now liquidated VBS Mutual Bank.

“The political overview of Julius Malema in the most recent CCT meeting admitted to EFF taking VBS money to finance the revolution. In fact, [Malema] said, ‘sometimes we are forced to kiss dogs or [the] devil to get funding’. The VBS money was done under the full knowledge of the leadership,” he claimed in his social media post.

Iconic TV and radio interviewer Larry King dies aged 87

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 1, 2017, TV and radio interviewer Larry King attends Larry King’s 60th Broadcasting Anniversary Event at HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails in West Hollywood, California (Photo by Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

The iconic TV and radio broadcaster Larry King, who interviewed anyone worth interviewing over a career spanning six decades, died Saturday at the age of 87.

The company he co-founded, Ora Media, did not state a cause of death but media reports said King had been battling Covid-19 for weeks and had suffered several health problems in recent years.

ANC calls for suspension of KZN leader over leaked voicenote insulting Jackson Mthembu

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. Photo: Jairus Mmutle / GCIS

Regional secretary Zakes Buthelezi said: “The statements she makes on various voice notes are abominable, inconsistent with the values of the ANC and values of the South African society in general, and are misleading.

“We, as a region, understand the Covid 19 pandemic for what it is and we do not attribute it to any particular leader of the ANC or government nor do we subscribe to the misplaced notion that it is caused by the 5G technology.”

Effects of tropical storm Eloise to bring cooler weather in Gauteng

Cyclone Eloise causes extensive damage reported out of Beira. Picture: Twitter @tWeatherSA

Power utility Eskom said it has put contingency plans in place as tropical storm Eloise could disrupt power supply in parts over southern Mozambique, parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces as well as northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Eskom said it assessed the risks and the possible impact on its infrastructure and the provision of electricity in the areas.

Gauteng Weather reports the effects of Eloise will bring cooler weather in Gauteng with rain and gusty winds.

Relief for under pressure Zinnbauer as Pirates edge Maritzburg

Orlando Pirates players celebrate scoring a goal during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 game between Maritzburg United and Orlando Pirates at Harry Gwala Stadium. (Rogan Ward/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer should be a relieved man after his side finally registered a win following two consecutive disappointing results as they edged a struggling Maritzburg United 1-0 at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates fans call for Josef Zinnbauer axing

Bucs had suffered a 2-0 loss and shared spoils with Black Leopards and Golden Arrows respectively before the United clash, putting pressure on Zinnbauer, with some Pirates even calling for his axing.

Bosch on song as Sharks shock WP in Newlands ‘farewell’

Curwin Bosch

Curwin Bosch of the Sharks was one of the big heroes of his team as they shocked Western Province in the Currie Cup semifinals at Newlands on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

With flyhalf Curwin Bosch doing the damage with his boot and lock JJ van der Mescht scoring the game’s only try the Sharks secured their first Currie Cup final against the Bulls since 2008 after shocking Western Province 19-9 in their semifinal at Newlands on Saturday.

The Bulls secured their spot in the final at home at Loftus Versfeld earlier on Saturday by beating the Lions 26-21.

