General 23.1.2021 04:39 pm

Motlanthe takes reins at Nelson Mandela Foundation amid misconduct allegations

News24 Wire
Motlanthe takes reins at Nelson Mandela Foundation amid misconduct allegations

Former President of South Africa Kgalema Motlanthe delivers a speech to uMkhonto We Sizwe Sizwe (MK) members at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 6 October 2017. The MK members are attending a two day all inclusive Veterans’ National Conference. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The allegations include abuse of power, the misuse of company-issued credit cards and improper procurement.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe will take over the running of the Nelson Mandela Foundation following allegations of corruption against management staff, the organisation said in a statement on Saturday.

The allegations include abuse of power, the misuse of company-issued credit cards and improper procurement. The allegations against CEO Sello Hatang and COO Limpho Monyamane included victimisation and nepotism.

The complaint, made in December, said the foundation paid millions for the development of HR policies, which were never completed, according to Sunday Times Daily. In addition, it is alleged that Hatang and Monyamane’s official credit cards were used for personal purchases.

The foundation’s board has accepted requests for leave of absence from Hatang and Monyamane, “motivated by their desire to ensure the sanctity of the board-driven investigation process”.

“This action of the board should in no way be interpreted as an indication that it has taken any view on the outcome of the investigation,” it said.

ALSO READ:Nelson Mandela Foundation probe misuse of credit cards, abuse allegations

According to the statement, an interim leadership structure was being put in place with immediate effect. This will be led by Motlanthe and two trustees – attorney and social justice activist Alice Brown and Maya Makanjee, who serves on the board of several South African corporates. They will oversee the day-to-day running of the foundation until the investigation was complete.

On Wednesday, the foundation released a statement confirming an investigation was under way. It added that interviews were being carried out with management, staff and a small number of service providers.

“The board has already instituted an internal investigation into allegations made in an anonymous email,” the statement read.

It said it would make the outcome of the investigation public once completed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Nelson Mandela Foundation probe misuse of credit cards, abuse allegations 20.1.2021
Author and activist Achmat Dangor dies aged 71 6.9.2020
Support children the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital this Mandela Month 21.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Malema appeals R1m defamation case against Rawula

Business News Booze ban: Illegal sales under the table as outlets fight for survival

Business News MTI Bitcoin ‘trading’ scheme leads to wine, antidepressants and tears

Crime MULTIMEDIA: Shootout between alleged CIT robbers, cops in Katlehong leaves four dead

Protests Total blackout at SABC today as union workers down tools


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition