Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mthembu passes on and Mkhwebane’s perjury case

As of Thursday, 21 January 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,380,807 with 11,381 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

647 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 39,501 .

Recoveries now stand at 1,183,443 representing a recovery rate of 85,7%.

Condolences continue to pour in for anti-apartheid activist and Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, who died on Thursday morning due to Covid-19 complications.

Mthembu tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, and government called on those who had come in contact with him to self-quarantine.

He was the fourth member of the executive who had tested positive that week.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has thanked her supporters following her appearance before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on three counts of perjury, saying that she hoped that she would one day witness “a democratic South Africa with a fair and objective justice system”.

The embattled public protector took to Twitter to suggest to her more than 130,000 followers that the country’s judiciary had been unfair to her.

Lobby group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity on Thursday said they were proceeding with the preparation of court papers against Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, over government’s implementation plan for Covid-19 vaccines.

The organisations accused Dlamini-Zuma of failing to respond to a letter of demand that was issued to her on 13 January over the country’s vaccine programme, arguing that government had not been transparent about the details of the plan.

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA has called on government to cut its expenditure rather than increase taxes to pay for Covid-19 vaccines.

Mashaba said in a statement that his political party had launched a public campaign to rally South Africans behind the call for the government to reduce its spending before increasing taxes to fund the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

The Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU’s) findings and recommendations that resulted in the axing of former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku lacked proper evidence, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria was told on Thursday.

In addition to that, Masuku’s legal team – led by William Mokhare – said the recommendations were unlawful, invalid and unconstitutional.

Since the start of the lockdown in May 2020, 409 teachers, 55 non-teaching staff and 10 pupils have lost their lives to Covid-19.

The Department of Basic Education presented these figures to a joint meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education and the Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture on Wednesday evening.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has apologised for his “offensive” tweet regarding theatre in South Africa.

Mthethwa angered artists last week. They have since started an online petition calling for his resignation by 31 January. If he doesn’t resign, President Cyril Ramaphosa must replace him in February 2021, they demand.

German car manufacturer BMW is adamant that much needed Covid-19 upgrades to the Bronkhorstspruit hospital will be completed in a few weeks.

This comes after “contractual issues” led to work being delayed onsite.

The two victims who were assaulted by police officers on camera have been found.

On Wednesday, a video of the officers assaulting two men made rounds on social media.

The video depicts one officer whipping the first man with a sjambok while another searches and slaps a second victim, in the presence of a third officer.

Hospital group Netcare says it has under 3,000 Covid-19 positive patients in its hospitals across the country – and it has now opened temporary Clinical Decision Units (CDUs) in three provinces to deal with the pressure.

In a statement on Thursday, the group said it had opened CDUs in Limpopo, North West and Tshwane, which could accommodate an additional 116 patients.

As the Covid-19 pandemic generated an immediate boom within the undertaker industry, community and religious bodies have slammed the funeral parlour industry after numerous claims of clients being overcharged for their services.

This comes after resident priest at the Sithambaram Alayam Temple in Bayview, Ravi Govender, sounded the alarm with a statement that received considerable traction on social media.

Health systems in Africa hobbled by shortages of oxygen and other resources are struggling with Covid’s “second wave,” pushing the fatality rate above the global average, the continent’s health watchdog said Thursday.

Africa has so far recorded around 3.3 million cases of Covid-19 and nearly 82,000 deaths, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

President Joe Biden’s administration unveiled Thursday its plan to turn the tide on Covid-19 in America, where 400,000 people have died, as the US leader tackled his first full day in the White House.

Officials said Biden would immediately sign 10 executive orders and other directives to jumpstart the national strategy.

The calls for Josef Zinnbauer to be relieved of his duties as Orlando Pirates coach have suddenly been raised on social media following the team’s poor displays in recent matches.

An insider at Bucs, however, insists that there is no way “JZ” will be leaving the club anytime soon. Pirates fans have had their say on social media with some questioning Zinnbauer’s team line-ups and substitutions.

A new year brings new challenges for the interim board of Cricket South Africa with arrangements for the Australian Test tour needing to be made and a new structure for the organisation now being considered by the directors.

Judge Zak Yacoob, the chairman of the interim board, said on Thursday that he was confident the incoming tour by Australia would take place, although he did let slip that it was now expected to take place only in April.

It’s Currie Cup semifinals weekend.

After numerous cancelled games, teams going down with Covid, and the playoffs (including next week’s final) being pushed back a week to ensure all the teams are as strong as they can be, it’s nearly time for kick-off.

