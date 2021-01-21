General 21.1.2021 02:57 pm

Jackson Mthembu dies from Covid-19 complications

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Minister in the Presidency died on Thursday morning.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has passed on from Covid-19 complications, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced.

Mthembu died on Thursday morning.

“It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce that Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away earlier today from Covid-related complications. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss,” said Ramaphosa.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss. Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss,” said Ramaphosa in a statement.

Mthembu tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, and government called on those who had come in contact with him to self-quarantine.

He was the fourth member of the executive who had tested positive that week.

“We once again urge all South Africans to play their part by continuing to regularly wash/sanitising their hands, properly wearing a face mask and practising physical distancing at all times,” he said at the time.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

