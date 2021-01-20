‘People who love me won’t let me be embarrassed’ – Mboro responds to house repossession report

Mapaseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng, founder of Incredible Happenings Ministry Church in Katlehong, has slammed reports that he nearly lost his Alberton home.

This follows media reports claiming he had been dragged to court by Absa for defaulting on the payments on his home loan.

Sunday World revealed that in court papers, Absa said Motsoeneng owed them R1,388,597.19 for a loan he secured for a property in 2014. It also alleged he failed to make several monthly instalments. The church leader and entrepreneur confirmed that the bank did take him to court. However, he said the issue was resolved three months ago. ALSO READ: Mboro, Bushiri, and other pastors living their best lives “I am not losing my house. I have people who love me who are already provoked and said they won’t sit by and let me be embarrassed. I’m all over the internet because of lies. There’s no judgment against me that states I’ll lose my house. Those are the things the devil is still planning,” said Motsoeneng. “I lost over R2 million at Absa due to unlawful and unauthorised debits, the very bank claimed me for skipping payments of R16,000 a month. The question is does the bank have a right to disclose your issues with them?” ‘Slap in the face’ Motsoeneng said the previous year was a busy year for him as he had spent a fortune helping the needy.

“I gave around R800,000 last year to help many and in the end I was rubbished. During lockdown I spent R200,000 for pastors. I was the one who contributed and paid for pastors whose houses were repossessed. My point is, there are people who are laughing and thinking it’s the end of the road for me,” he said.

When asked for comment, the bank said: “Absa has taken note of media reports noting it has approached a court for permission to repossess a property bought by Pastor Mboro.

“As much as we are inclined to respond to questions, due to banker or client confidentiality we are unable to comment on our customers’ affairs publicly.”

