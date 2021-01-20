Thokoza woman survives brutal attack by five stray dogs

An Eskom contracted security officer is receiving medical attention and recovering after being brutally attacked by five stray dogs.

On the morning of December 30, while passing through the Swartkoppies veld on her way to Eiger Eskom transmission substation, Philisiwe Ntombela, 36, from Thokoza was attacked by at least five dogs.

Despite her efforts to fight off the mixed-breed dogs, they mauled her.

The severity of her injuries has left her bedridden with severe injuries on her arms, legs, thighs and back. “I tried fighting them off with my bag and I eventually fell to the ground. I tried by all means to prevent them from biting my neck. They bit me all over my body until one man from the group of recyclers intervened to break them off,” she said. ALSO READ: Dawncrest pensioner attacked by dogs After the ordeal she managed to contact her colleague who then called an ambulance which rushed her to Bertha Gxowa Hospital. “While at the Germiston hospital, my company took me to Netcare Union Hospital where I have since been receiving treatment. I haven’t been able to open a case with the police because of my current state, but I will be visiting Brackendowns SAPS when I get discharged,” said Ntombela. The mother of two told the Record that since her admission at the hospital, she often cries herself to sleep because of the ordeal. According to Sipho Letsoalo, Alberton SPCA inspector, the animals were taken in by Alberton SPCA after the incident. “We had to contact JMPD to assist us in removing those dogs. What happened to the lady specifically needed police intervention. However, we removed the animals solely because there was no shelter there,” he said. ALSO READ: Five-year-old girl mauled to death by pit bulls in Mpumalanga Ronel Kotze, Eskom spokesperson, confirmed that Ntombela was receiving medical attention and wished her speedy recovery. “Eskom prioritises the safety of its employees and contractors. The incident is very concerning and was reported to the SPCA that removed the dogs in the area as they posed a threat to employees at the substation,” he said. This article was republished from Alberton Record with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.