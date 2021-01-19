Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Hawks probe Zuma, Niehaus suspended and Mkhwebane goes on leave

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

As of Tuesday, 19 January 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,356,716 with 9,780 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

839 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 38,288.

Recoveries now stand at 1,144,857 representing a recovery rate of 84%.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that an inter-ministerial committee on Covid-19 vaccines has been established, which will be chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza.

Ramaphosa said he would chair the first meeting of the inter-ministerial committee on vaccines and that the committee is meant to make government cooperate more effectively in implementing the already developed strategy on vaccines.

The Hawks are now investigating the matter of former president Jacob Zuma’s bolt from the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

In November last year, after the chairperson of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, delivered his ruling dismissing Zuma’s application for the commission’s chair to recuse himself from the proceedings, the former president’s legal counsel, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, said they would excuse themselves from the proceedings to consider Zondo’s judgment.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has a legal right to take a sabbatical leave like any other employee and public servant, according to political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo.

This after Mkhwebane’s office, in a surprise move on Monday, announced that she had taken a sabbatical until the end of March this year in order to get some rest.

Eskom will be reducing their load shedding periods in Gauteng by two hours, but the bad news is that those customers getting their power from Johannesburg’s City Power will remain on the four-hour load shedding schedule.

A much-anticipated Section 59 investigation into racial discrimination from medical schemes has been made public.

The report released on Tuesday cited that there was no deliberate unfair treatment nor evidence of that by the schemes but the outcomes of the schemes’ actions showed clear evidence of discrimination.

Embattled Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus on Tuesday morning received a notice of intention to suspend him from the ANC, pending disciplinary action.

The letter read that Niehaus had been advised more than once that “your public statements and social media posts are unbecoming of someone in this high office”.

Embattled former ANC Youth League deputy president and former councillor Andile Lungisa has hit back at national executive committee (NEC) members, and Mondli Gungubele, following their calls for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to step aside.

The public utterances come before the NEC’s scheduled meeting this weekend, where it is expected to discuss a resolution that those implicated in wrongdoing should step aside.

Health professionals will be on standby at Covid-19 vaccination sites to tend to anyone who might have an adverse reaction to the vaccines, while the military is set to be deployed to safeguard distribution.

Those who agree to be vaccinated will be issued with a vaccine registration card and they will be allocated a site where they should go to get their jab.

The Eastern Cape department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs has welcomed the Port Elizabeth High Court order declaring that the election of the DA’s Nqaba Bhanga as mayor and the Patriotic Alliance’s Marlon Daniels as speaker was inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid.

The court ordered the Speaker, Buyelwa Mafaya, to convene a council meeting within seven days to elect the new mayor.

ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba says he will be taking the Covid-19 vaccine the moment it is his turn to do so.

“My decision to communicate this arises from a senate meeting of ActionSA which has resolved on a number of policy matters relating to Covid-19. This includes our commitment to playing a leading role in the South African society’s fight against this pandemic,” Mashaba said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Democratic Alliance says it will not retract or apologise for a statement in which it accused the Department of Health of having suggested that National Treasury caused delays in Covid-19 vaccine procurement.

In a statement, DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis told the department to stop the “back-pedalling” and “blame shifting” and immediately deliver the vaccine.

A nationwide protected protest against steel manufacturing company Macsteel, which started on Monday, was sparked by the retrenchment of 99 workers.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said protests at all of Macsteel’s branches across the country were in an effort to have the workers reinstated – a commitment Macsteel says it cannot fulfil.

Uber Eats drivers are planning a nationwide protest to demand an increase in their delivery fees on Friday.

This came after drivers in some parts of Gauteng halted deliveries and brought them to a standstill for two days, protesting against low pay and poor working conditions.

As the backlash of Somizi Mhlongo’s comments towards a journalist continues, the Dinner at Somizi’s host has dug in his heels and doubled down on his doxxing of a journalist over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) called for action against the media personality after he publicly shared two journalists’ details and messages, after they had tried to get a comment from him on the continuous rumours that his marriage to Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo was on the rocks.

Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter and forward Ruzaigh Gamildien have been named the DStv Premiership Coach and Player of the Month for December/January respectively.

Truter, who guided Swallows FC to promotion to the top division, has continued his impressive start to the 2020/21 DStv Premiership with the high-flying Birds, winning his second individual monthly award for two months in succession.

Veteran flyhalf Morne Steyn says the circle is now complete as he contemplates leading the Bulls into another Currie Cup final as they prepare to take on the Lions in the semi-finals at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The 36-year-old returned to the Bulls last year, having appeared in four previous Currie Cup finals for them and winning in 2006 and 2009, before joining Stade Francais in 2013.

Proteas captain Quinton de Kock looks set to continue at No 5 in the batting order for the two upcoming Test matches against Pakistan.

That is where he has batted in each of South Africa’s last three Tests, with head coach Mark Boucher having explained at the start of the festive season series against Sri Lanka that De Kock was best suited to the middle-order.

