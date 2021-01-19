 
 
Managers at SABC 'cruel'

It is known the SABC is going ahead despite criticism of the retrenchments.

Eric Naki
19 Jan 2021
04:55:54 AM
Managers at SABC ‘cruel’

General views of the SABC (South African Broadcasting Corporation) building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, 18 November 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

A couple who worked for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) for nearly 60 years together in total have a bleak future after they were retrenched by the broadcaster. Radio deputy sports editor Janet Whitton has written an open letter to the SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe, group executive for human resources Mojaki Mosia and news group executive Phathiswa Magopeni requesting they at least show some care. She said the bosses showed no empathy or sorrow for their action against staff and that management was "heartless and cruel".

