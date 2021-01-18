General 18.1.2021 11:03 am

WATCH LIVE: AfriForum's briefing on case involving man who broke curfew to buy milk

Citizen reporter
Ernst Roets, deputy CEO of AfriForum and Ian Cameron, AfriForum’s head of community safety, during a press briefing at the Afriforum offices, 29 January 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A Centurion couple are taking legal action against the Wierdabrug police station after the man was arrested in the early hours of last week Friday for breaking curfew.

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit is briefing the media on developments in a case involving a man who was arrested for violating curfew to purchase formula milk for his baby.

A Centurion couple is taking legal action against the Wierdabrug police station after the man was arrested in the early hours of last week Friday for breaking curfew when he went out to buy formula milk for his two-day-old infant.

UPADTE: NPA withdraws baby formula case, couple to file a civil claim against cops

Watch the briefing below:


Family lawyer Lily Rautenbach, from Lily Rautenbach Attorneys, told Rekord that the incident happened “mere” metres from the couple’s home on Friday, 8 January 2021.

“I can confirm that we are opening a case against the police officers involved in the incident, as it clearly was an emergency situation,” Rautenbach said.

