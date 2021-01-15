General 15.1.2021 02:17 pm

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on sick leave

News24 Wire
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: GCIS

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is on sick leave. Motshekga was expected to address the media on Friday, however deputy minister Reginah Mhaule said the minister was resting at home. National head of exams Dr Rufus Poliah has recovered from Covid-19.

Motshekga was expected to give an update on the opening of schools for the 2021 academic year on Friday morning. Instead, her deputy, Reginah Mhaule, made the announcement that schools will open on 15 February.

Mhaule did not disclose details of Motshekga’s ailment but said: “The minister is at home. She is fine, when we speak to her she is fine. I don’t know about the Covid status but she is recovering at home and will be back next week.

“She could have been back even today [Friday] but doctors said she must relax and rest. That’s what she is adhering to now,” Mhaule said.

The SMTs will go first to prepare for the return of teachers; and teachers will prepare the return on learners. Schools will use the time to finalise outstanding matters re admissions, especially the unplaced learners in certain cases. #ReopeningofSchools— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) January 15, 2021

The department’s spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said the chief director of national assessments and head of examinations Dr Rufus Poliah had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Dr Poliah tested positive for Covid but has recovered. There was no impact on the work that he does because only marking is taking place right now. The colleagues in his section have been continuing with the work.”

Matric results are expected to be released on 22 February.

