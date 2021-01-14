General 14.1.2021 11:35 pm

Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Malema slams vaccine theories and load shedding implemented

'Endangering whose lives? Exposing which agents? Revealing what intelligence? The minister does not say,' Malema said in his affidavit in the matter. Picture: Twitter

18,503 new cases, 712 more deaths confirmed

As of Thursday, 14 January 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,296,806 with 18,503 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

712 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 97 from Eastern Cape, 21 from Free State, 114 from Gauteng, 232 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 11 from Limpopo, 10 from Mpumalanga, 50 from North West, 15 from Northern Cape and 162 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 35,852 .

Dark weekend ahead – Load shedding scheduled from Thursday until Sunday

Picture: iStock

Eskom announced on Thursday that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented starting at 12pm this afternoon through to Sunday night.

“The load shedding is necessary due to loss of generation capacity overnight. Load shedding is also required to manage the use of the emergency reserves, which will help us contain the stage of load shedding required.”

Dlamini-Zuma extends national State of Disaster by another month

Cooperative Governance Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: GCIS

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has extended the national State of Disaster by another month.

This was done “taking into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the disaster”.

Booze sales, schools must remain closed, says EFF’s Malema

Shoppers purchase alcohol at Makro in Crown Mines, Johannesburg, 18 August 2020.  The ban on alcohol sales was lifted today as South Africa entered level 2 of lockdown which allows for the sale and distribution of alcohol.  Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on the sale of alcohol, schools and elections to remain closed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Malema reiterated the party’s call for the consolidation of the electoral system in the country into one set of elections where local and national elections are conducted at once.

Malema slams ‘religious extremism’ and ‘nonsensical’ theories on Covid-19 vaccines

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has slammed those who are spreading conspiracy theories around Covid-19 vaccines.

Malema’s utterances come after Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s closing prayer at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital in December, in which he prayed against the “vaccines of the devil”.

Eastern Cape to vaccinate 3.7 million people within the next 9 months

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visiting the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in East London on Tuesday as part of a Covid-19 tour of the Eastern Cape. Image: Supplied

The Eastern Cape government is aiming to vaccinate 3.7 million out of 6.5 million residents over the next nine months to counter high Covid-19 infections and deaths.

The vaccination programme would target people at shopping malls, taxi ranks, schools, clinics and hospitals, said provincial spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha.

SA records highest number of deaths in one week – report

Gravediggers dig graves at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, 6 July 2020. A number of extra graves have been dug due to the growing amount of funerals taking place in the area. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

South Africa has recorded its highest single week increase in the number of deaths.

The latest South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) report on the number of deaths showed that from 30 December 2020 to 5 January this year, 20,063 deaths were recorded.

AfriForum considering legal action to have Ivermectin approved for Covid-19 treatment

According to SAHPRA, Ivermectin is not indicated nor approved for use in humans. Furthermore, there is no confirmatory data on Ivermectin available as yet for its use in the management of COVID-19 infections. Image: Supplied.

Lobby group AfriForum is considering legal action over the banning of the use of Ivermectin as a treatment against Covid-19.

This is despite the fact that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has repeatedly advised against the use of the parasiticide for either prophylaxis or treatment of Covid-19.

WATCH: Cops were delivering booze to residents, investigations reveal

Picture: David Ritchie/ African News Agency/ ANA

A police officer has been nabbed after an investigation revealed that a video clip which went viral on social media showing officers delivering alcohol to citizens, is in fact true.

Following The Citizen’s enquiries, police launched an investigation and on Thursday confirmed that a case of using a motor vehicle without owners’ consent, and a case of contravention of the Disaster Management Act, had been opened against a police officer.

Thandeka Mdeliswa’s alleged killer expected back in court in February

Actress Thandeka Mdeliswa was gunned down in Mpumalanga on Thurs, 03 Sept 2020. She died days later on Sat, 05 Sept 2020. Her family confirmed on Sunday that her shooting was an act of gender-based violence | Image: Twitter

Siyabonga Mbatha, the man accused of murdering iKani actress Thandeka Mdeliswa, is set to appear in the Evander Magistrate’s Court again on 8 February.

He is charged with the murder of well known actor Thandeka Mdeliswa, 34.

Her death was confirmed in a statement issued by her family at the beginning of September, saying her murder was an act of gender-based violence.

270 million Covid-19 vaccines secured for Africa

Image: iStock

The African Union said on Wednesday it had secured 270 million doses of anti-Covid vaccine for the continent, in a deal that will benefit countries unable to finance their own immunisation campaigns.

Under the deal, the vaccines will be supplied by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

The doses will complement the vaccines secured via Covax, the globally-pooled vaccine procurement and distribution effort which has struck agreements to secure two billion doses

Trump becomes first US president impeached for unprecedented second time

SWANTON, OH – SEPTEMBER 21: President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Toledo Express Airport on September 21, 2020 in Swanton, Ohio. Trump spoke of the need to win the upcoming election, eight days before a presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images/AFP

Donald Trump became the first US president in history to be impeached twice when the US House of Representatives voted Wednesday to charge him with inciting last week’s mob attack on Congress.

Trump is set, however, to face a Senate trial later and if convicted he might be barred in a follow-up vote from seeking the presidency again in 2024.

Variety is the spice of life for Sundowns ahead of Tshwane derby

Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Stadium. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Part of Mamelodi Sundowns’ strength this season has been how difficult it has been to predict the kind of team co-head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena will field on the day.

This is because Sundowns are trying to avoid the trap of having to rely on certain players, and instead want to establish a large pool of players that they can easily call to duty and that can deliver.

Boucher wants Kallis back in the Proteas’ corner

Jacques Kallis

Former Protease batting coach Jacques Kallis will help England on their tour of Sri Lanka. Picture: Getty Images

National cricket coach Mark Boucher confirmed on Thursday that he has his sights set on getting Jacques Kallis back into the Proteas fold.

Kallis has just started a controversial stint with England as their batting consultant in Sri Lanka.

Orie on the mend as Lions aim to spring some surprises against Bulls

Bulls v Lions

Marco van Staden surges forward for the Bulls in their match against the Lions. Picture: Gallo Images

In a massive boost for the Lions, ace Springbok lock Marvin Orie should be ready to face the might of the Bulls in next weekend’s Currie Cup semifinal at Loftus.

Orie was doubtful after he suffered an agonising shoulder injury in their match against the Bulls last week.

His control of the Lions lineout made the former Bulls lock a key player, however, to try and surprise his former side.

