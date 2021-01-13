General 13.1.2021 07:02 pm

Special official funeral declared for Bapedi king

Bapedi king Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III - Picture: Twitter / @NationalCogta

Thulare III will be buried in Sekhukhuneland, Limpopo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for the late BaPedi king, Thulare Victor Thulare III, who died aged 40 last Wednesday.

In May, King Thulare was officially recognised as the leader of BaPedi by the government.

In a statement, the Presidency said Ramaphosa had authorised that the national flag to be flown at half-mast from Wednesday until the funeral on Sunday.

“The late king is lauded for having played a major role in sowing the seeds of unity in the BaPedi kingdom.

“The special official funeral was declared on condition of compliance with Regulation 11B, Sub-regulation 8 of Covid-19 Lockdown Regulations of 25 March 2020,” it added.

Following his death, the CRL Rights Commission said it was saddened by the king’s untimely demise.

“It is particularly sad that we lost Thulare III, hardly a year since he ascended to the throne following his official recognition as the king of BaPedi, a nation that has had an illustrious history and resolve over the years to fight for its rights, freedom and independence against the brutality of colonialism and apartheid, inhumane systems that used all kinds of force and even violence to take away their rights and land,” it added.

Thulare III will be buried in Sekhukhuneland, Limpopo.

