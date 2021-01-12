General 12.1.2021 11:38 am

ActionSA’s private prosecution threats are ‘frivolous’, says CoJ spokesperson

Siyanda Ndlovu
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: Neil McCartney

‘Mashaba has been opening cases since maybe five years ago,’ says mayor Makhubo’s spokesperson, Mlimandlela Ndamase.

Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase has dismissed threats of a private criminal prosecution by ActionSA as frivolous, political, and impractical.

On Tuesday, ActionSA said it had successfully managed to open a case against the current and erstwhile mayors of Johannesburg, Geoff Makhubo and Parks Tau respectively.

“ActionSA is proud to announce that the SAPS [SA Police Service] has confirmed that the criminal case [CAS:464/12/2018] that I laid against mayor Geoff Makhubo and former mayor Parks Tau is being investigated by its serious commercial crime division,” the party said in a statement.

The party said it had launched a series of private prosecutions against “those who continue to elude prosecution despite damning evidence against them”.

“The confirmation by the SAPS of this investigation is the first major breakthrough in the private prosecutions announced by ActionSA.”

The party, which is led by former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, said it would closely monitor this investigation to ensure arrests are made and justice is served.

City of Joburg considering legal action against Mashaba, says mayor Makhubo

“At any point, ActionSA believes that this investigation, or the NPA’s [National Prosecuting Authority’s] decision to prosecute, is being delayed or interfered with, our legal teams stand poised and ready to approach the courts.”

Ndamase said the threats of prosecution had been an ongoing issue with ActionSA.

“Mashaba has been opening cases since maybe five years ago,” said Ndamase.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


