Areas that won’t be able to attend ‘family meeting’ due to load reduction

Power utility Eskom has announced that it will be implementing load reduction which will impact certain areas in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Monday, 11 January 2021.

In a statement, Eskom said the implementation of load reduction was due “to avoid network overloading in high-density areas that are prone to illegal connections, meter bypasses and vandalism of electricity infrastructure”.

The load reduction comes at the same time that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation in his so-called “family meeting” on developments in relation to the country’s response to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The affected areas include:

Gauteng:

Eskom said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm in Benoni and Vosloorus.

Mpumalanga:

The power utility further said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 9pm in the Ehlanzeni district.

Buffelshoek

Kamhlushwa A, B and Phosaville

Zone1,Thembeka, Ward 3 and Magagula Section

Entokozweni, Edamini, Enkandla andBelladonah

Tekwane South

Arthurstone, Tsuvulan and New Forest

KwaZulu-Natal:

Load reduction in KZN will be implemented from 5pm to 7pm in Msunduzi and other areas mentioned.

Msunduzi / Impendle / uMngeni – Kwamncane, Maswazini, Pinewoods, Rossi, Valhoek, Kwamgwagwa, Mafakathini, Maswazini, Swartkop, Dlaba, Edendale and Sitebisi

Emnambithi / Ladysmith – Ezakheni

Okhahlamba – Enon, Mafefetheni, Mooihoek, Nooitgedacht and Zunckels

uMhlathuze – Esikhawini, Mhlanga, Muzi, Uzimgwenya, African, Empembeni and Sobamdlovu

Maphumulo – Woma, Ikhabane, KwaNtuli, Mbozana, Amafahla, Izaggaya, Sigedleni, Ngwadumane, Nkolovuzane, Emkhovini, Sindi, Ngwempisi and Dayingubo

Limpopo:

The Mopani district will be impacted by load reduction from 5pm to 9pm.

Risenga / Julesburg 11kV – Sasekani, Mhlaba JB, Wisani, Shikwambane, Kuwait, Lenyenye, Gavana, Mafarana, Bergusdorp, Solani, Nyanyukano, Madawa and Molatia

Mamitwa / Bokhuta 22kV – Bonny Village, Maweni, Hlayisani, Musiphani, Nkambako, Malobana and Merckry

Free State:

Load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 8pm in Lejweleputswa district.

The power utility also urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

“During the load reduction implementation, customers are urged to switch off all their electrical appliances to avoid power surges when power returns. Failure to do so may lead to transformer trips or failures, and damages to household appliances when supply is restored,” Eskom said.

