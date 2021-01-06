Dorah Sitole’s memorial service to be live streamed

Author, former True love magazine editor, food writer and editor, Dorah Sitole passed away this Sunday in hospital.

Fondly known as “Mam’ Dorah” or “Mam D” by her colleagues and readers, Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef Dorah Lydia Nobakhethwa Thokozile Sitole’s memorial service will be held via a live stream celebration of her extraordinary life on Thursday at 12pm.

Born in Soweto and South Africa’s first black food writer, Sitole’s illustrious award-winning career includes editor and food editor of True Love and Drum magazines, where she put a spotlight on traditional foods inspired by her humble childhood.

Her love for the vibrant and unique flavours of township, traditional, African, Pan-African and Western cuisine were woven into both her books, in a fusion of her passions for food and travel.

The first book Cooking from Cape to Cairo, published in 1999, reflected her journey across all nine of South Africa’s provinces and 19 countries on the continent including Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Kenya and Mozambique where she spent time interacting with locals and understanding each country’s cuisine.

Her second offering, 40 Years of Iconic Food, published just a few weeks before her untimely death, is a generous helping of deliciously modern twists to some well-known dishes, based on decades of scribbled recipe experiments from her notebook and travel experiences.

Sitole’s funeral will be attended by 40 close family and friends, in order to adhere to Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

