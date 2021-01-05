Load reduction: Blackouts in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State and KZN

Power utility Eskom has announced that it will be implementing load reduction which will impact certain areas in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday, 5 January 2021.

In a statement, Eskom said the implementation of load reduction was due “to avoid network overloading in high-density areas that are prone to illegal connections, meter bypasses and vandalism of electricity infrastructure”.

The affected areas include:

Gauteng:

Eskom said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm in Soweto and Vaal.

Mpumalanga:

The power utility further said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 9pm in the Ehlanzeni district.

Garelane, Violet Bank, Rainbow, Majembeni and Shalden

Orinoco A, B & C, Hiamalani, Chris Hani, Ndlamakhosi, Baromeng, Demulani and Sibambayani

Health Centre, Springs, Shangaanhill. Matengteng and Mandela

Matsulu and 3 camps in Kruger National Park

Arthurstone, Tsuvulan and New Forest

KwaZulu-Natal:

Load reduction in KZN will be implemented from 5pm to 7pm in Newcastle and other areas mentioned.

Msunduzi – Edendale S, Imbali, KwaPata, Mount Partridge, Edendale BB and Wilgerfontein

– Edendale S, Imbali, KwaPata, Mount Partridge, Edendale BB and Wilgerfontein uMshwathi – Alpha. Hlobane, Rusplaas. Sterkfontein, Welgevonden, Abebhuzi, Ophokweni B. Ophokweni A, Ngabayena, Mbhava and Cuphulaka

– Alpha. Hlobane, Rusplaas. Sterkfontein, Welgevonden, Abebhuzi, Ophokweni B. Ophokweni A, Ngabayena, Mbhava and Cuphulaka Umhlabuyalingana – Bhukubhukwini, Emanguzi,Enkathweni, Ethandizwe. Godlogodlwane, Kwamazambane. Kwamshudu, Kwamzimba, Kwathelizolo, Kwazamazama, Mboza, Mengu, Mloli, Ndlondlweni, Nhlohleni, Sihangwane, Sihlenga and Siphondweni

– Bhukubhukwini, Emanguzi,Enkathweni, Ethandizwe. Godlogodlwane, Kwamazambane. Kwamshudu, Kwamzimba, Kwathelizolo, Kwazamazama, Mboza, Mengu, Mloli, Ndlondlweni, Nhlohleni, Sihangwane, Sihlenga and Siphondweni Ray Nkonyeni – Mdlazi, Kwashoba, Ngcawsheni, Bandlane, Entaba, Sigodadeni, Kwanohlanga, Shobashobane, Dlovinga, Mbeni, Izingolweni, Mbeni and Shobane

– Mdlazi, Kwashoba, Ngcawsheni, Bandlane, Entaba, Sigodadeni, Kwanohlanga, Shobashobane, Dlovinga, Mbeni, Izingolweni, Mbeni and Shobane uMhlathuze / uMlalazi – Caluza, Eniwe. Nsiwa, Vulindlela, Zenzele, Amanzamnyama and Macekana

– Caluza, Eniwe. Nsiwa, Vulindlela, Zenzele, Amanzamnyama and Macekana Richmond – Kwacebalele, KwaMagoda, Ndaleni, Richmond, Springfield. Cleveland, Emgadleleni and Simozomeni

– Kwacebalele, KwaMagoda, Ndaleni, Richmond, Springfield. Cleveland, Emgadleleni and Simozomeni Newcastle – Madadeni

Limpopo:

The Mopani and Capricorn districts will be impacted by load reduction from 5pm to 9pm.

Free State:

Meanwhile, load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 8pm in Lejweleputswa and Thabo Mofutsanyana districts.

The power utility also urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

“During the load reduction implementation, customers are urged to switch off all their electrical appliances to avoid power surges when power returns. Failure to do so may lead to transformer trips or failures, and damages to household appliances when supply is restored,” Eskom said.

