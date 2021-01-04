Daily news update: SA targets 40m people in Covax plan, no ANC support for rape-accused councillor

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

South Africa is targeting a minimum of 67% of the population for the vaccine to ensure herd immunity, about 40 million people, in phase one of the rollout.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, in a briefing with health officials on Sunday to outline the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, said that the target was to have the majority of people in the country vaccinated by the end of 2021.

The ANC in Johannesburg has urged party members not to wear party regalia to court on Monday when one of its councillors appears on a charge of rape.

The councillor, who hasn’t been named because he has neither appeared in court nor pleaded, was arrested over the weekend.

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has provided clarification after Gauteng education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, called on the board to withdraw its court case against the quality assurance council Umalusi.

Lesufi claimed that the IEB approached the courts arguing it could not afford to pay for the assessment services offered by Umalusi.

People who were planning to travel in and out of Zimbabwe will have to wait after government closed for 30 days with immediate effect except for commercial services only, the International Cross-Border Traders Association (ICTA) confirmed.

This is after Zimbabwe’s government on Saturday imposed a national lockdown with immediate effect, following a surge in Covid-19 cases, creating a major problem for most citizens who rely on the informal employment sector.

India has authorised the emergency use of two coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and by local pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech, the country’s drug regulator said Sunday.

“The… vaccines of Serum Institute [AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine] and Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations,” the Drugs Controller General of India, V.G. Somani, said at a briefing.

When referee Phillip Tinyani blew the final whistle to signal the end of the DStv Premiership contest between Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, it was a no-brainer for the pundits who had to select the Man of the Match that Peter Shalulile was the obvious choice following a top-shelf performance in Masandawana’s 1-0 win.

Downs co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi likened Shalulile to members of the military force whose energy levels are always high and consistent.

