Cops shut down nine businesses in Gauteng festive raids

Reitumetse Mahope
Meanwhile, more than 630 suspects were arrested for various offences.

Police enforcing the law in Tshwane shut down nine businesses, while more than 630 suspects were arrested for various offences.

Since Thursday afternoon, SAPS, national and provincial traffic police, metro police, and private security partners flooded various streets in the build-up to the New Year’s eve and cross-over celebrations.

This was aimed at tightening the grip on crime in accordance with the “operation safer festive season”.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said more than 630 suspects were arrested for various offences at different roadblocks in all five districts, with over 450 of these arrests made in relation to breaking lockdown regulations and transporting liquor illegally.

“About five arrests were effected in relation to the sale of alcohol in contravention of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.”

She said in Soweto, police confiscated liquor in at least 30 incidents where people were drinking in public.

“More than 10 suspects were arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol, other arrests were for possession of drugs, possession of suspected stolen property, including a motor vehicle, and a hijacked trailer.

Peters said a suspect at a roadblock in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“Nine businesses were shut down in Tshwane after they were found to be operating after the regulated curfew of 21:00, while three suspects were charged with illegally selling fireworks.”

She said four illegal firearms, four suspected stolen vehicles and a hijacked trailer were also recovered during the New Year’s Eve operations in Ekurhuleni.

“Police seized a Ford Focus that was found to have been reported hijacked in Pretoria West after noticing the suspicious vehicle fitted with police blue lights and a siren and gave chase.

The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled.”

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has commended all five district commissioners and the heads of other law enforcement agencies and private security partners for the integrated approach towards fighting crime.

