Traffic increasing on major roads as holidaymakers return home

South Africa’s major roads experienced increased traffic on Saturday as motorists drive back from their holiday destinations.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said at least 1 600 vehicles an hour was recorded heading to Gauteng along the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal.

N3TC Traffic Information 17:00 to 17:59

DeHoek: N – 1369, S – 125

Wilge: N – 843, S – 110

Tugela: N – 374, S – 206

Mooi: N – 474, S – 466

Time Generated: 2021-01-02 18:06:02 — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) January 2, 2021

#N3Joburgbound #HighTrafficVolumes expected on Sun, 03 Jan 2021. Plan ahead. Be ready for possible congestion and delays. #N3Construction to start from Mon, 04 Jan 2021. Get #N3TrafficNews or report problems to the 24/7 N3 Helpline 0800 63 43 57 pic.twitter.com/b7JtiOQyLP — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) January 2, 2021

“The number of vehicles leaving holiday spots on the coast has increased sharply.

“A high number of vehicles are also expected on the N1 from Limpopo, the N4 from Mpumalanga and the N2 from the North West. Motorists who intend to drive back from their holiday spots are urged to plan their trips and avoid driving at night to avoid crashes,” Zwane added in a statement.

With the adjusted Level 3 lockdown rules still in force, law enforcement operations continued across the country.

Zwane said so far, 1 500 motorists have been arrested for drunken drinking while 4 700 unroadworthy vehicles have been impounded.

He urged motorists to avoid driving during the curfew, which starts at 21:00 and ends at 06:00 daily.

