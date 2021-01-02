General 2.1.2021 07:25 pm

Traffic increasing on major roads as holidaymakers return home

With the adjusted Level 3 lockdown rules still in force, law enforcement operations continued across the country. Image for illustration: Twitter/@TrafficRTMC

At least 1 600 vehicles an hour was recorded heading to Gauteng along the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africa’s major roads experienced increased traffic on Saturday as motorists drive back from their holiday destinations.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said at least 1 600 vehicles an hour was recorded heading to Gauteng along the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The number of vehicles leaving holiday spots on the coast has increased sharply.

“A high number of vehicles are also expected on the N1 from Limpopo, the N4 from Mpumalanga and the N2 from the North West. Motorists who intend to drive back from their holiday spots are urged to plan their trips and avoid driving at night to avoid crashes,” Zwane added in a statement.

With the adjusted Level 3 lockdown rules still in force, law enforcement operations continued across the country.

Zwane said so far, 1 500 motorists have been arrested for drunken drinking while 4 700 unroadworthy vehicles have been impounded.

He urged motorists to avoid driving during the curfew, which starts at 21:00 and ends at 06:00 daily.

