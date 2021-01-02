General 2.1.2021 07:24 am

High traffic volumes expected on N3 as SA heads back to work

Christelle du Toit
Tolls along the N3. Image: Twitter/@@N3Route

Despite the announcement of various lockdown measures, many South Africans still opted to go on holiday with the N3 registering heavy traffic volumes at the start of the festive season. 

High traffic volumes are expected on major national highways this weekend as holidaymakers head back to Gauteng.

The N3 Toll Concessions says it expects traffic volumes to peak on Sunday as travellers make their way from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to Gauteng.

"Be ready for possible congestion and delays," it warned on social media, noting that construction on the highway was set to start on Monday.

On Saturday morning there were no major incidents on the highway, but rainy conditions prevailed in parts.

 

