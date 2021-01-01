General 1.1.2021 07:29 pm

Gauteng welcomes 225 New Year’s Day babies

Citizen reporter
Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi with the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital team to welcome New Year’s Day babies. Picture: Twitter/ @GautengHealth

South Africa’s most populous province has a few new additions on New Year’s Day, after the Gauteng health department revealed that 225 babies were born (between 12am and 12pm) in the province’s hospitals and community healthcare centres.

Of the 225 babies born, 121 were boys and 104 were girls. The majority of the births happened at Tembisa Hospital, with 22 births recorded.

While Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital’s trauma unit was completely empty for the first time on New Year’s Day, its maternity ward recorded 15 births.

Elsewhere in the country, KwaZulu-Natal recorded 47 New Year’s Day babies, with 22 boys and 25 girls born.

