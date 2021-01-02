Daily news update: Mantashe wedding kerfuffle, Baragwanath trauma area empty for first time

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

There is never a good time to get married, an event that is notoriously stressful and logistically complicated.

A union during a pandemic is even more difficult to manage.

Reports have emerged that Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, hosted a two-day wedding for his son Buyambo on the morning that President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country from lockdown level 1 to level 3.

During the silly season, police officers have the pleasure of having to entertain an array of excuses for risky behaviour and 2020 was no different.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) arrested three motorists for reckless and negligent driving on Wednesday and Thursday, before escorting them to the Elsburg police station.

For those who were wondering if lockdown regulations were in fact needed, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital has achieved a historic first under the amended lockdown level 3 regulations.

Taking to social media, the hospital announced that its trauma centre was completely empty for the first time ever on New Year’s Day.

South Africa’s most populous province has a few new additions on New Year’s Day, after the Gauteng health department revealed that 225 babies were born (between 12am and 12pm) in the province’s hospitals and community healthcare centres.

Of the 225 babies born, 121 were boys and 104 were girls. The majority of the births happened at Tembisa Hospital, with 22 births recorded.

My heart bleeds for a man of my acquaintance not blessed with an internet connection, whose TV broke and who spent months of the first lockdown sitting in a room with his wife, staring at each other in silence.

He does, at least, have a wife.

Kelly Khumalo appears in the latest issue of Moziak magazine where she spoke about the year she’s had.

Khumalo has had an interesting 2020 – her album Tvoa (The Voice of Africa) was positively received, while the single Empini, has been certified gold and was riding high on the charts.

Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma said on Friday that the pressure was on the South African batsmen in the first Test against Sri Lanka and the fact that they were able to deliver means they will go into the second Test starting at the Wanderers on Sunday with spirits high.

After a poor bowling display on the first day by the Proteas, Sri Lanka were able to post 396 in their first innings, their highest ever total in South Africa. Batting second on a tricky pitch on which the bounce was only getting more inconsistent, the home side replied with a brilliant total of 621.

