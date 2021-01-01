Daily news update: SA hits new Covid-19 high, NDZ taken to court over lockdown laws, EFF calls Cele a ‘clown’

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize has revealed that for the first time, South Africa has breached the 18,000 mark for new daily Covid-19 cases.

In a statement, he said: “As of today [Thursday 31 December], the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases identified is 1,057,161, with 18,000 cases identified since the last report.”

On the eve of a new and hopefully improved year, at least two civil society organisations are opposing Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s adjusted lockdown Level 3 regulations.

Non-profit organisation the Liberty Fighters Network (LFN) aims to hold Dlamini-Zuma in contempt of court – its president Reyno De Beer expressed earlier this month, after sending an urgent letter to the minister.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has come out guns blazing in a statement lambasting Police Minister Bheki Cele’s orders that South Africans should be in bed by 9pm on New Year’s Eve.

The party is not alone.

South Africa’s daily new case statistics continue to break records as the world edges closer to mass vaccine rollouts against Covid-19.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health confirmed that 17,710 new cases were recorded.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says it is deeply worried about the impact the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will have on both the margin of 2020 national senior certificate (NSC) exam papers and the next academic year.

The department’s DG, Mathanzima Mweli, shared an update on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the basic education sector on Wednesday.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has responded to the criticism directed to him by Ittihad of Alexandria sporting director Ibrahim Hassan.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates will beat Mamelodi Sundowns – Mothibi

This was after Mosimane led the Red Devils to a 4-0 win over Ittihad on Monday.

It what might be a fitting end to a strange year, residents of Johannesburg need to be on the lookout for a lone hippo on New Year’s Eve (NYE).

Social media users in the Fourways area have shared footage of the hippo foraging along a river.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.