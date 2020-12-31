Eskom to keep the lights on for NYE weekend, suspends load shedding

Eskom has said South Africans will be able to enter the new year with the lights on as it has suspended load shedding for the New Year’s Eve (NYE) long weekend.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the power utility says the move comes “as the demand for electricity has dropped ahead of the long weekend. ”

Eskom re-introduced stage 2 load shedding this week as it wanted to conserve emergency reserves.

On Thursday Eskom said it would use the NYE long weekend “to replenish the emergency generation reserves in preparation for the higher demand expected during January as economic activity resumes.”

They added: “During this period Eskom will also continue to pursue increased reliability maintenance as planned and previously communicated.

“While this will put pressure on the generation plant, maintenance is necessary in order to improve the reliability and performance of the power stations.”

