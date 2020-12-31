Daily news update: Police enforce curfew, Tito needs an assistant chef, a wet NYE as SA enters 2021

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

“Go home — I could arrest you for that.”

The blunt message came from the policeman armed with a gun and a nigh- stick. It can have left no doubt in the mind of its recipient — a citizen deemed to be breaching South Africa’s tough new anti-Covid rules.

It looks like Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni’s cooking skills are still not up to standard.

This time, Mboweni tried his hand at ox liver and veggies, which he described as starting off well, but judging from the pictures, ended in disaster.

As of Wednesday morning, Johannesburg, Tshwane, West Rand and Ekurhuleni residents now know what fines and arrest risks they face should they be found not wearing a mask, and if they find themselves intentionally infecting others with Covid-19 by failing to self-isolate.

The City of Johannesburg has issued admission of guilt fines in terms of the Disaster Management Act under lockdown level 3.

As South Africans enter into the new year, most provinces will experience rainfall with possible heavy rain in places over KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, the North West and Mpumalanga.

This is according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), which says on New Year’s Eve (NYE), KwaZulu-Natal will see significant pouring in places, as well as the extreme eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Not as many truck drivers reported to have died due to a days-long wait at the Beitbridge border passed away during the peak travel times at the post, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi revealed to the media in a briefing on Wednesday.

Motsoaledi said he aimed to clarify “the facts”, after a number of scathing reports placing the blame of at least four truck drivers squarely on the shoulders of the department.

The 2020 cricket year in review: The highs, lows and surprises My local highlight of the year Marvellous Markram! Aiden Markram scored three successive centuries for the Titans in four-day cricket in November to mark his recapturing of his best form in what was hopefully a prelude for a triumphant return to Test cricket (which it proved to be).

