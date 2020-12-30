General 30.12.2020 08:18 am

SANBS calls for blood type O donations, stock levels low

Christelle du Toit
The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has called on blood type O donors to donate blood as their stock levels have dipped below three days' supply. Picture: AFP/File/Miguel MEDINA

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has called on blood type O donors to donate blood as their stock levels have dipped below three days’ supply.

On Monday, they warned that their stock levels, in general, were critically low.

The SANBS needs 5 days of stock to supply the country’s needs.

Earlier in December, the SANBS noted that although the festive season is fun for most people, it is a difficult period for doctors who work hard to save lives, needing blood and blood products to do so.

“Traditionally, December is a difficult time for the SANBS, with limited access to corporate blood drives and availability of donors, impacting on the ability to collect the minimum of 3 500 units of blood a day that are needed to treat patients,” said Ravi Reddy, SANBS Chief Operations Officer.

“Our Group O blood stocks have dropped significantly and we are appealing to all South Africans to donate a unit of blood in aid of those in need of it,” added Reddy.

Blood donations are considered an essential service and can still take place during the lockdown.

