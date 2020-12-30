Daily news update: Twitter slams DA leader, Zondo vs Zuma at ConCourt, Proteas crush Sri Lanka

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

John Steenhuisen has weighed in on the latest developments around Covid-19 regulations as set out by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night.

The latest “family meeting” held on 28 December 2020 saw the president move the country to an adjusted Level 3 lockdown which includes closed beaches, limited numbers in restaurants and an alcohol ban for at least 15 days.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture submitted to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Tuesday that its chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, had “bent over backwards” to accommodate former president Jacob Zuma for him to testify at the inquiry, and that Zuma’s response had been that of “belligerence”, “defiance” and “contempt”.

The secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, filed an urgent application with the court for it to compel Zuma to comply with a summons against him that he testify at the inquiry next year.

Snake catcher Sarel van der Merwe has had a busy December so far.

So far he has caught 27 green mambas, two black mambas, a Mozambique spitting cobra, one python, and a few other reptiles.

South Africa had a 1-0 series lead safely tucked away in their property as they completed an innings-and-45-runs victory over Sri Lanka half-an-hour after lunch on the fourth day of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

With this being just a two-match series, it means the Proteas are assured of not losing their fourth successive Test series.

Paris – French designer Pierre Cardin, who shook up the fashion world with his visionary creations but also turned his name into a money-spinning global brand, died Tuesday aged 98.

Cardin won renown in postwar Europe with his futurist designs that looked like they had arrived from another planet, but he also used his business acumen to create the first truly global fashion empire.

Unfortunately, some people with older phones will not be able to use their WhatsApp from Friday, 1 January. Some will be able to update their phones’ software, but others will simply have to buy a new phone if they want to continue using the service.

If you have do not have iOS 9 software or above on your iPhone or Android 4.0.3 software or above on your Android device, you could lose access to WhatsApp or some of its features.

