Five of the funniest fake ads selling booze on social media

As South Africa come to terms with the news that alcohol would not be for sale under the amended level 3 lockdown regulations, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night, a number of social media users were having a field day supposedly selling alcohol online.

Earlier in the day, Police Minister, Bheki Cele warned that those who disregard the regulations would find themselves in hot water.

“Wherever your alcohol is now, it stays there. There is no movement [of it], no bottle, no can in your boot… or taking alcohol from next door to next door. You will only keep the alcohol where it is at the present moment. You will be arrested on that one,” he said.

ALSO READ: Beer association says new booze ban will cost jobs, increase illicit trade

South Africans were quick to become creative though, showing a fair amount of humour in their approach to the matter.

Herewith 5 of the best fake alcohol ads found on social media:

Twitter proved to be ripe pickings if you are willing to trade a car for a bottle…

I have a bottle of Grey Goose to swap for a 2020 BMW 330D or cash equivalent. No time wasters please. — York Hunt (@OhFuckItsRayner) December 29, 2020

And while some in Durban might need “Vicks”…

Anyone know where I can find some Vicki’s? In durban. pic.twitter.com/cn2vc9Rl6p — Londy.NOT.London (@_LornahNtombela) December 29, 2020

…it seems they have options.

I’m selling the below Remy Martin VSOP x R2500

Glenmorangie 10 years x R1800

Jagemeister x R900

Hennessy VSOP x R2500

Flying fish 24 Packs x R1000

Heineken 24 Packs x R1000 We deliver anywhere in Durban (added costs) — S H A B A D U ???? (@SaintSenzo) December 29, 2020

As was the case during levels of the hard lockdown, Facebook Marketplace proved to be a good place to look for creative ads and no, we don’t think the TV is really for sale…

…or the fridge.

While most social media users seemed to be joking in their posts, the Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) warned on Tuesday that it believes the ban on the sale of alcohol announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday will lead to job losses and an increase in the sale of illicit liquor.

In a statement, the CEO of Basa, Patricia Pillay, said though the organisation understands that there is a need to intervene to stabilise the healthcare system in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19, it does not “agree with the blanket alcohol ban”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.