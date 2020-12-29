‘Monster-sized’ black mamba rescued in KZN

Snake catcher Sarel van der Merwe has had a busy December so far.

So far he has caught 27 green mambas, two black mambas, a Mozambique spitting cobra, one python, and a few other reptiles.

His most recent call-out came from a panicked family in Sipofu, Mthwalume, KwaZulu-Natal.

They had reason to be distressed as a large black mamba had slithered into a hole in their rondavel.

The family sealed the hole off with clay and called Van der Merwe at about midnight.

The following morning Van der Merwe drove 90-odd kilometers to find the homestead.

When he eventually found the house, he opened the hole but he couldn’t see the deadly snake inside.

He was pleased with the outcome (as was the family).

“It was a death trap for the snake as it no way to get out,” he said.

