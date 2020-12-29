Citizens revel as Ramaphosa announces level 3 (video)

Social media has been abuzz with videos of South Africans dancing the night away as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an adjusted level 3 lockdown on Monday night.

In a number of videos that have been widely shared, people can be seen at bars singing and dancing with distancing not being maintained and few (if any) warning maks properly.

In the background, the President can be seen on television announcing the new strict regulations, which include the closure of bars, shebeens, and taverns, as well as a ban on the sale of alcohol.

With many South Africans expressing their sympathies with the President, who looked drained and emotional at the toll the Covid-19 pandemic was taking on the country, the videos led to shock and condemnation.

Watch some of the videos below:

