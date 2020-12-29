Daily news update: SA moves to level 3, fake Covid-19 vaccine bust, Proteas take control

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
SA moves to level 3 with booze ban, possible jail time for not wearing masks
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that South Africa would moving to an adjusted level 3 lockdown as of midnight.
He addressed the nation a day after the country breached the 1 million confirmed Covid-19 cases mark.
Interpol notes fake Covid-19 vaccine bust in SA
International policing agency, Interpol, has taken note of a fake Covid-19 vaccine bust in South Africa.
The South African Police Service’s (SAPS’s) Vishnu Naidoo confirmed the incident in November where three suspects were arrested following the seizure of counterfeit Covid-19 vaccines in Germiston.
Du Plessis narrowly misses double ton as Proteas take control
The runs flowed for Faf du Plessis and South Africa on the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday, but while the Proteas’ former captain will be delighted with his own performance and the strong position of his team, he will be hankering after just one more run.
That’s because Du Plessis became just the second South African batsman and 11th overall to be dismissed for 199, just one run short of his first double century. After 412 minutes and 276 balls at the crease, Du Plessis tried to belt Wanindu Hasaranga over the top but his on-drive failed to clear a wide mid-on and he joined Dean Elgar in the 199 club.
Army denies cancelling leave for its members over Covid-19 curfew enforcement
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has denied cancelling the leave of its members in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19.
A message was widely circulated on social media, allegedly from the SANDF, notifying its members that their leave would be cancelled because “your country needs you”.
ConCourt rules matric’s rights violated by principal refusing him entry to exam venue
The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Monday ruled that an acting school principal’s refusal that a grade 12 pupil write a final paper was a violation of the latter’s right to basic education.
The court handed down judgment in an urgent application brought by grade 12 pupil, Johannes Moko, versus the acting school principal at Malusi Secondary School, Limpopo.
Second wave prompts MJC to appeal to Muslim community to cancel all events
The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has made an urgent appeal to the Muslim community to immediately cease or cancel all social gatherings or events in light of the second wave of Covid-19.
This after the MJC met with a panel of medical professionals who gave it advise on the spread of the disease.
Shu-du! Miss SA’s new bikini pics are a must-see
Shudufhadzo Musiḓa has got social media hot under the collar with a new sexy bikini picture.
Sporting a hot pink number, the current Miss SA title holder posted a picture showcasing her toned body on her social media accounts.
