Daily news update: SA moves to level 3, fake Covid-19 vaccine bust, Proteas take control

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that South Africa would moving to an adjusted level 3 lockdown as of midnight.

He addressed the nation a day after the country breached the 1 million confirmed Covid-19 cases mark.

International policing agency, Interpol, has taken note of a fake Covid-19 vaccine bust in South Africa.

The South African Police Service’s (SAPS’s) Vishnu Naidoo confirmed the incident in November where three suspects were arrested following the seizure of counterfeit Covid-19 vaccines in Germiston.

The runs flowed for Faf du Plessis and South Africa on the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday, but while the Proteas’ former captain will be delighted with his own performance and the strong position of his team, he will be hankering after just one more run.

That’s because Du Plessis became just the second South African batsman and 11th overall to be dismissed for 199, just one run short of his first double century. After 412 minutes and 276 balls at the crease, Du Plessis tried to belt Wanindu Hasaranga over the top but his on-drive failed to clear a wide mid-on and he joined Dean Elgar in the 199 club.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has denied cancelling the leave of its members in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19.

A message was widely circulated on social media, allegedly from the SANDF, notifying its members that their leave would be cancelled because “your country needs you”.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Monday ruled that an acting school principal’s refusal that a grade 12 pupil write a final paper was a violation of the latter’s right to basic education.

The court handed down judgment in an urgent application brought by grade 12 pupil, Johannes Moko, versus the acting school principal at Malusi Secondary School, Limpopo.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has made an urgent appeal to the Muslim community to immediately cease or cancel all social gatherings or events in light of the second wave of Covid-19.

This after the MJC met with a panel of medical professionals who gave it advise on the spread of the disease.

Shudufhadzo Musiḓa has got social media hot under the collar with a new sexy bikini picture.

Sporting a hot pink number, the current Miss SA title holder posted a picture showcasing her toned body on her social media accounts.

