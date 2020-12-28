NSRI to the rescue for donkey stranded on Vaal island

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) came to the rescue of a donkey stranded on an island in the Vaal Dam on Sunday.

According to NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon their Vaal dam duty crew was alerted to the donkey on an island on Sunday morning.

“The donkey reportedly went onto the island approximately 4 weeks ago when water levels were low,” said Lambinon, explaining that the donkey was then unable to escape once water levels rose again.

ALSO READ: Sea Rescue ready for festive season water safety amid Covid-19 surge

Local vets were dispatched by boat and determined that the donkey was stressed and malnourished.

An NRSI rescue vessel and a specialised stretcher were dispatched and the donkey was darted to calm it.

“With care, the donkey was loaded and towed to the mainland where he was reunited with its family,” said Lambinon.

“The donkey is being well-cared for by its owners who are delighted by the return of their donkey who has been missing for the past 4 weeks.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.